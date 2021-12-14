Search

14 Dec 2021

People with autism ‘need special parking bays’ in Kildare

KCC have some reservations

People with autism ‘need special parking bays’ in Kildare

Cllr Chris Pender

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Designated parking bays should be provided for people with “hidden” disabilities and autism.

Newbridge councillor Chris Pender wants Kildare County Council to investigate locations where these might be installed. He said that this had been done in Waterford and should make a “massive difference” to people.

He told a Kildare County Council meeting on November 29 that this could be done without having to wait for legislation.

Read more Kildare news

In a report KCC official Evelyn Wright said two “hidden disability bays” were installed in Dungarvan and users are required to pay and display for their parking. Regular disability/accessibility bays are provided for disability badge holders and are regulated by the Road Traffic Act and traffic regulations.

Ms Wright said that in the absence of legislation covering the installation of or regulation of these bays, the provision would not be enforceable. She also pointed out that parking bye laws are to be reviewed across the county and draft plans will be published when this is done - allowing for submissions to be made.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media