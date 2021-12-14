Search

14 Dec 2021

Gardaí aware of car tracking thefts - but no incidents reported in Kildare

Spate of thefts from cars across Kilkenny county

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí are aware of sophisticated car thefts seen abroad in which criminals use tracking devices to follow luxury cars to driveways where they are later stolen - but there have been no incidents reported in Kildare yet. 

A string of these thefts in Canada forced a local police force to issue a warning to the public.

Thieves target expensive vehicles in public car parks and then hide wireless tracking devices in out-of-sight areas such as under bumpers so they can use mobile phones to track them back to the owner's house.

Attempts are then made to later steal the keys and drive off in the vehicle.

The York Regional police force in Ontario said high-end models of makes such as Lexus, Ford and Toyota have been singled out by gangs using this hi-tech method of theft in its area.

Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh, who has responsibility for Laois, Offaly and Kildare Garda Divisions, confirmed there has been no record of any similar thefts in Ireland yet.

Sgt Kavanagh, who has a regular crime prevention slot on RTE's Crimecall programme, said: "It's a non issue here and there are no reports in Ireland."

A source added: "Gardai are aware of this type of crime in other jurisdictions and therefore will be proactive in terms of detecting it and investigating it, if or when incidences occur."

Sgt Kavanagh also advised vehicle owners to follow the advice in the Garda's “Park Smart” initiative  which urges people to ensure vehicles are locked, alarmed and parked in well-lit areas.

In addition, no valuables should be left in vehicles when unattended and keys must be stored away from windows and letterboxes in homes of owners.

In Ontario, police have urged vehicle owners to park in secure home garages where available and to use steering wheel locks. 

Officers also suggested installing a lock on the car's onboard computer diagnostics system to prevent it being reprogrammed to accept cloned keys. 

CCTV cameras with night vision was another option, the police force said.

