Kildare business owners get €200k in grants in 2021 for online trading

Small Kildare businesses have been given over 120 grants totaling over €200,000 to trade online during the pandemic, latest figures show.

The Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers a 50% co-funded voucher of up to €2,500 to help businesses, which have been trading for at least six months, to develop their online trading capability.

This supports can cover training sessions including developing a website, digital marketing, social media for business and search engine optimisation.

Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said there have been 153 applications of which 121 were approved, worth around €210,000.

The figures are for January 1 to December 1, 2021.

Mr English added: "The Trading Online Voucher Scheme has been a crucial support for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to assist businesses with digitalisation and developing their online presence.

"Between 1st January 2021 and 1st December 2021, on a national basis, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme had a total of 4,306 approvals across Ireland to a value in excess of €9.3 million. This is strong evidence of the success of the scheme and the demand for the vouchers across the micro-enterprise sector.

The Scheme continues to build and strengthen the online presence of these enterprises which has been underpinned by the phenomenal uptake of the scheme in 2020.

"In 2020, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme had a total of 12,946 approvals across Ireland to a value of €30,774,904.

"This was of huge importance to the survival of businesses as they pivoted to online sales during the pandemic, and I am satisfied that the Trading Online Voucher Scheme will continue to be a key component in the suite of interventions to assist micro-enterprises to develop and flourish in the years ahead."