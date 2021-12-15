Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 15

he death has occurred of Vincent Brereton

Corduff, Coill Dubh, Kildare



Brereton, Vincent, Corduff and formerly of Blackwood, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, December 14th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital,

predeceased by his father Christy and brother Chris, deeply missed by loving mother Nancy, wife Eileen, son Alan, grandchildren Katie and Ryan sisters Margaret, Helen, Nicola and Rachel, brothers John and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and all his good friends.



May He Rest In Peace



Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/.





House private, please.



The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.



The death has occurred of Mary CROWE (née Robinson)

Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Caragh, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Liz, Anne and Tricia, son John, sons-in-law Bryan and Paul, grandchildren Jane, Amy and Rachel, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, and sadly missed by Deirdre Kelly and a wonderful team of carers, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will repose at her home this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing whilst adhering to current Covid-19 guidelines. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of Derek Horan

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Horan, Derek, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 11th 2021, tragically, following an accident. Beloved son of the late Joe and Kitty, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lauren, Lauren's mother Gillian, Lauren's partner Gareth, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Friday from 4pm - 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning from his residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth, at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Padge Kehoe

Corballis, Castledermot, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Padge Kehoe, Corballis, Castledermot, Co. Kildare and formerly of Artillery Place, Newbridge -13th December 2021 suddenly at Naas Hospital; predeceased by his parents Patrick and Teresa, brother Sean and sisters Kathleen, Tessie and May. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, son Brian, siblings Lil, Aileen and Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Padge rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot on Thursday, 16th December, for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in Moone New Cemetery. Padge’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.churchservices.tv/castledermot.

House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Leonard Snr.

Castledillon, Straffan, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Leonard, Joseph (Joe) Snr., Castledillon, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Beechpark, Lucan, Dublin, December 12th 2021, peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Patrick and Joseph, daughter Delia, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Patrick and Jack, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Patrick's residence on Thursday from 4pm - 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to the line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The Committal Service can be viewed on Friday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Eugene McCAUGHEY

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



McCaughey Eugene (Dara Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) Corporal Retd, McDonagh Barracks, The Curragh -13th December 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons and daughters Mary, Eugene, Paul, Victoria, Charlene and Sabrina, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eugene Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Cahir O'SULLIVAN

Moore Park, Newbridge, Kildare



O'Sullivan Cahir (Moore Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) 14th December 2021, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Gretta, sadly missed by his loving children, Jean, Yvonne, Richard, and Gordon, his loss is deeply regretted by his sister and brother, granddaughters, daughters in law, son in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, and many friends.

May Cahir Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm (for family and close friends). Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterward to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Donations box in the Church.

Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.