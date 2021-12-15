Householder disturbs three masked intruders who smash patio door on Kildare/Meath border

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred in the Newcastle area of Enfield on Friday last, December 10th, between 5.30pm and 5.40pm.
The rear patio door was smashed and entry was gained.
Three masked males wearing all black were disturbed by the homeowner and immediately fled.
Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area or if you were travelling on the R402 Enfield at the time and may have dash cam footage, please contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540.
