National support group seeking local volunteers

Aware is the national organisation providing free support, education and information services to those impacted by anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and related mood conditions.
The organisation is currently seeking volunteers for its Support Services.
Aware was founded by Dr Patrick McKeon and a team of volunteers, many of whom had their own experience of depression or bipolar disorder, and who wanted to support others.
That is still Aware’s ethos today, volunteers are the backbone of the organisation.
If interested, see: www.aware.ie
