15 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Booster vaccination clinic at Punchestown, Kildare reopens following brief suspension

UPDATE: Booster vaccination clinic at Punchestown, Kildare reopens following brief suspension

Punchestown Community Testing Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed that the walk-in booster Covid-19 vaccination centre at Punchestown has reopened this morning.

Earlier today, the HSE said that the clinic had been suspended due to traffic in the area.

The clinic has now reopened for people aged 50 to 69, who were due to receive vaccines at the centre this morning between 9am  and 12pm.

Those aged between 60 and 69 are encouraged to attend the walk-in clinic which will open at the centre tomorrow Thursday December 16, also between 9am and 12pm.

Another walk-in clinic for that 50-69 year olds is scheduled for Sunday, December 19, once again between 9am and 12pm.

