BREAKING: New Sports, Recreational and Water Hub facilities to be built in Monasterevin

New Sports, Recreational and Water Hub facilities are to be built in Monasterevin, it was announced today.

The news was confirmed at this morning’s Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, held online.

Kildare Co Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the issue in partnership with the Monasterevin Development Association, Waterways Ireland and the Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary.

The Water Hub is to be located between the River Barrow and Grand Canal at Moore’s Lock, Monasterevin.

The Monasterevin Development Association was established by Cllr Kevin Duffy and Mrs Deirdre Ryan as a not-for-profit community development group formed to develop, operate and promote accessibility and inclusivity in Sports and Recreational Activities in Monasterevin and wider South Kildare region.

The Project Objectives will be to:

• create a social enterprise in collaboration with Kildare County Council, Kildare Sports Partnership and local Clubs and Associations that strengthens and further integrate diverse needs to create an inclusive, connected, and sustainable community, and



increase participation in sports and physical activity among all age groups and

abilities within the region.

The Water Hub will enhance the ongoing development of the Barrow Blueway as well as investment by Kildare Sports Partnership and the Monasterevin Blueway Kayak Club.

The Sports Hub on a nine-acre site will be master planned and developed as a multi-purpose sports and recreational precinct, including indoor and outdoor facilities and playing fields.

An additional 2-acres will be provided to extend the adjacent Monasterevin Cemetery.

According to Cllr Kevin Duffy; “This announcement is the outcome of 2 years of collaboration between many partners and local clubs, including the Monasterevin Blueway Kayak Club, Monasterevin Tennis Club, Monasterevin AFC and Basketball representatives.

"It’s a significant milestone towards delivering sports and recreational amenities of strategic importance for our community”

Monasterevin has a strong sense of community, hosting many voluntary and community-based groups and organisations providing social, cultural, and recreational needs for the town and surrounding areas. However, there is a limited amount of facilities available in the area for people from the wider community to socialise, engage in sporting activities and

become involved.

The proposed Sports, Recreational & Water Hub facilities will support and sustain these

groups, clubs and support the development of new groups through the provision of a fully

accessible facility situated in the town’s centre.



Welcoming the announcement, Joe Boland, Director of Services, Kildare County Council said: “The Council is delighted to have reached this important milestone and have a clear vision for the development of these new facilities for Monasterevin. It’s an outstanding example of collaboration with the people of Monasterevin as well as the wider South Kildare

community”.

Work is now ongoing on developing the draft planning and design documents in consultation with the partners and local community groups.