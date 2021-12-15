Win Tickets to Naas Races - top class racing and fashion on January 2

The Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day returns to Naas Racecourse on Sunday, January 2 nd 2022, where top class racing action meets stunning winter fashion.

We have five pairs of tickets up for grabs for our readers.

Find the Competition here.

Racing at Naas offers fans the opportunity to get a glimpse of future racing stars, these include horses which will race at major festivals later in the season.

Indeed, many people refer to Naas Racecourse as ‘The Nursery of Champions’ alluding to the fact that many runners which have success at Naas often go on to win many important races at home and abroad.

Last year’s winner was the impressive Bob Olinger for trainer, Henry de Bromhead.

This brilliant horse then went on to take Rachael Blackmore to victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March of this year.

Apart from heart pounding racing, there will also be head turning fashion at Naas Racecourse in January.

IFTA- nominated broadcaster, influencer and fashionista, Lorraine Keane will head up the fashion judging panel for the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, 2nd of January.

The Grade 1 race day is Naas Racecourse’s flagship race meeting and the opening card of the 2022 calendar at the

Kildare track. The day offers racegoers a fantastic day of racing, fashion, food and entertainment.

Winters Ladies Day has a prize fund of over €3,000 with prizes up for grabs for the best

dressed lady and four runners up as well as spot prizes from local boutiques in Naas.

The best dressed lady will receive a €1,000 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas, a €500 cash

prize and a luxurious stay in a suite at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel.

This year the theme of the competition is ‘Back A Boutique’, a theme developed by the track

and Lawlor’s of Naas to help support local shops and boutiques and encourages people to

shop locally. A number of Naas boutiques and shops have partnered with Naas Racecourse

including Jingles, Aria, Emporium Kalu, Nicola Ross, Catriona’s, The Shoe Tree, Fabucci,

Whelan’s Shoes and Diamond & Pearls. The boutiques have generously donated vouchers

ranging in value from €50 - €200. These vouchers will be awarded as spot prizes for stylish ladies the judges see on the day.



For further information on the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle, to purchase tickets

or hospitality packages call Naas Racecourse on (045) 897391 or

visit www.naasracecourse.com