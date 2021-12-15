Search

15 Dec 2021

Win Tickets to Naas Races - top class racing and fashion on January 2

Win Tickets to Naas Races - top class racing and fashion on January 2

Winter Ladies Day judge Lorraine Keane

The Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day returns to Naas Racecourse on Sunday, January 2 nd 2022, where top class racing action meets stunning winter fashion.

We have five pairs of tickets up for grabs for our readers.

Find the Competition here.

Racing at Naas offers fans the opportunity to get a glimpse of future racing stars, these include horses which will race at major festivals later in the season.

Indeed, many people refer to Naas Racecourse as ‘The Nursery of Champions’ alluding to the fact that many runners which have success at Naas often go on to win many important races at home and abroad. 

Last year’s winner was the impressive Bob Olinger for trainer, Henry de Bromhead.

This brilliant horse then went on to take Rachael Blackmore to victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March of this year.

Apart from heart pounding racing, there will also be head turning fashion at Naas Racecourse in January.

IFTA- nominated broadcaster, influencer and fashionista, Lorraine Keane will head up the fashion judging panel for the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, 2nd of January.

The Grade 1 race day is Naas Racecourse’s flagship race meeting and the opening card of the 2022 calendar at the
Kildare track. The day offers racegoers a fantastic day of racing, fashion, food and entertainment.

Winters Ladies Day has a prize fund of over €3,000 with prizes up for grabs for the best
dressed lady and four runners up as well as spot prizes from local boutiques in Naas.

The best dressed lady will receive a €1,000 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas, a €500 cash
prize and a luxurious stay in a suite at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel.

This year the theme of the competition is ‘Back A Boutique’, a theme developed by the track
and Lawlor’s of Naas to help support local shops and boutiques and encourages people to
shop locally. A number of Naas boutiques and shops have partnered with Naas Racecourse
including Jingles, Aria, Emporium Kalu, Nicola Ross, Catriona’s, The Shoe Tree, Fabucci,
Whelan’s Shoes and Diamond &amp; Pearls. The boutiques have generously donated vouchers
ranging in value from €50 - €200. These vouchers will be awarded as spot prizes for stylish ladies the judges see on the day.

For further information on the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle, to purchase tickets
or hospitality packages call Naas Racecourse on (045) 897391 or
visit www.naasracecourse.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media