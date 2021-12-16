Search

16 Dec 2021

Blood clinic open for two days in Athy, County Kildare

A blood clinic will be open for two days in the town of Athy, according to a recent report from Kildare FM radio station.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Services (IBTS) clinic will remain open until 8pm this evening, at the Clanard Court Hotel in the town.

The IBTS has said that many of its usual donors are ill, as Storm Barra forced the closure of several clinics last week.

The clinic will open again tomorrow, from 3.45 - 8pm.

The IBTS also noted there is a particular need for people with O-negative, B-negative and A-negative blood, to donate.

It is understood that the clinic will operate strictly on an appointment basis only.

