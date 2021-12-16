Warning not to put wrapping paper in the fire

A firefighter clearing a chimney flue / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Householders have been warned not to throw cardboard, packaging or wrapping paper in the fire or stove.
Dublin Fire Brigade said the glue in the cardboard lines your flue and could be a fire hazard.
They added that packaging can block chimney completely.
Householders have been urged to always put cardboard, packaging or wrapping paper in the green recycle bin.
Meanwhile damaged chimneys could result in smoke seeping though gaps in the mortar.
Depending on your home this will most likely happen in the attic space where a smoke alarm is recommended.
Regular cleans and inspections should prevent this.
Also, when you are disposing of ashes ensure they are cool before placing them in a wheelie bin.
Dublin Fire Brigade said it's a good idea to put the ashes in a biscuit tin to cool outside for the day before pouring them in to the bin in the evening.
Warm ashes can still produce Carbon Monoxide, the fire service added.
