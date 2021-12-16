Search

16 Dec 2021

Kildare motorists urged to have their vehicles "winter ready"

It's time for all Longford drivers to ensure your car is winter ready as we edge closer to the snow and ice season

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Kildare people are urged to ensure their vehicles winter ready.

Gardaí have advised motorists to check their vehicles as part of the Government's www.winterready.ie campaign.  

• Lights – Make sure all of your indicators and headlamps are clean and working.
• Tyres – Check your tyre treads and pressure, including the spare. While the minimum legal limit is 1.6mm, a minimum tread of 3mm is advised for winter driving.
• Liquids – Make sure the water reservoir is up to the maximum mark and correctly mixed with anti-freeze. You may also need to top up your coolant and screen wash.
• Check for wear and tear on wiper blades and replace them as soon as they start to smear rather than clean windows.
Emergency equipment to have in your car:
• High Visibility vest
• A hazard warning triangle
• A torch with batteries – check it regularly
• A tow rope
• A shovel
• Jump leads
• A fuel canister
• De-icing equipment (both for glass and door locks)
• A first aid kit
• Appropriate clothing and footwear in case you have to leave your vehicle
• A car blanket, additional clothing and some food & water (for long journeys)
• Have a charged mobile phone; an in-car charger is highly recommended
• A fire extinguisher
• Consider carrying some salt or sand

Find more good advice on http://winterready.ie

