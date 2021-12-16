Weapons allegedly produced during Sallins housing estate incident

An axe, sledgehammer and hammer were produced during an incident at Castlefen, Sallins, it was alleged at a Naas District Court sitting on December 15.

Timmy Cummins, 30, whose address was given as 699 Ashgrove, Derrinturn; Craig Roche McMenamin, 27, whose address was given as La Rochelle, Osberstown, Naas and John Coyne, 28, whose address was given as 23 Grove Heights, Robertstown, were charged with violent violent disorder and production of an article, contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, on December 8.

Det Gda Williamson said a car was later driven into Castlefen and up to eight people appeared before a hammer was thrown at a car.

Read more Kildare news

The garda said that the injured party in the matter has matters before the court.

Making an application for bail barrister Aisling Murphy said Craig Roche McNamara is soon to be a father he would agree to signing on conditions.

Ms Murphy said the car identified did not belong to him.

Det Gda Kelly said at least eight people got out of vehicles in Castlefen and an axe, sledgehammer and hammer were seen. He claimed Timmy Cummins was holding a sledgehammer.

He said people ran at a vehicle and an axe and sledgehammer were thrown at a car, hitting it.

Det Gda Whelehan said it would be alleged that John Coyne was at the scene and in possession of a weapon. He added there is CCTV evidence and statements have been taken.

Barrister Mark Gibbons said the defendant refutes the allegations and has four children.

Mr Gibbons said if the defendant was not granted bail it would impact on his family.

The case against all three was adjourned.

Judge Desmond Zaidan declined to grant bail and the three were remanded in custody.