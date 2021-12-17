Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, December 17

The death has occurred of Ivan Acton

Boycetown, Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully at home.

Ivan, predeceased by his sister, Sr. Eileen O.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, children, Leonora, John, Dermot and Sarah, grandchildren Iesha, Isobel, Emma, Ava, Seán and Jamie, sons-in-law David and Mark, daughters-in-law Beatriz and Lynne, sisters Pauline and Mary, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon on Monday 13th December in St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock and can be viewed on: https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Private cremation on Tuesday 14th in Newlands Cross Crematorium and can be viewed on: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Due to Covid restrictions, the house will remain private.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vera) Anderson (née Page)

St.Barbara’s Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Magee Barracks, Kildare Town. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Page and sister of the late Phillip and Billy. Sadly missed by her loving husband of 47 years John, daughters Elaine and Laura, son in law Bryan, daughter in law Doris, brother Martin. sisters Kathleen, Mary, Geraldine and Mena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends and her beloved pet dog Cody.

May Vera Rest in Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

House Strictly private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "Friends of Naas Hospital". Donations Box in Church.

The death has occurred of Vincent Brereton

Corduff, Coill Dubh, Kildare



Brereton, Vincent, Corduff and formerly of Blackwood, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, December 14th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital,

predeceased by his father Christy and brother Chris, deeply missed by loving mother Nancy, wife Eileen, son Alan, grandchildren Katie and Ryan sisters Margaret, Helen, Nicola and Rachel, brothers John and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and all his good friends.



May He Rest In Peace



Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/.





House private, please.



The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Connell (née Gibney)

Celbridge, Kildare / Sandymount, Dublin



CONNELL (née Gibney), Kathleen, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bath Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4) December 11th, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved wife of Patrick and dear cherished mother of Joyce, Tony, Declan and Ray. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Ciaran, Aoife, Andrew, Niamh, Aaron, Beibhinn and Rae, great-granddaughter Sophie, daughters-in-law Katrina, Suzanne and Lisa, brother-in-law Andrew, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning (December 16th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery for immediate family only.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Mary CROWE (née Robinson)

Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Caragh, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Liz, Anne and Tricia, son John, sons-in-law Bryan and Paul, grandchildren Jane, Amy and Rachel, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, and sadly missed by Deirdre Kelly and a wonderful team of carers, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will repose at her home this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link:

http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Please wear a face covering and observe social distancing whilst adhering to current Covid-19 guidelines. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.