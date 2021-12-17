Search

17 Dec 2021

LATEST: Two Kildare towns in top ten Covid-19 blackspots

LATEST: Two Kildare towns in top ten Covid-19 blackspots

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Two towns in Co Kildare are now in top ten areas of highest Covid-19 infections. 

The Newbridge Local Electoral Area (LEA) had the six highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland in the most recent two-week period up to December 13.

Figures show Newbridge had 675 cases during the 14 days up to December 13 or 1,902 cases per 100,000 people

In addition, Maynooth was in eighth position in the top ten with 1,890.3 cases per 100,000 or 562 cases over the two weeks.

The Portlaw-Kilmacthomas area in Co Waterford had the highest incidence rate in Ireland - 2,138 cases per 100,000 people

Portlaoise had the second-worst incidence of the virus at 2,092 cases per 100,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of 4,141 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A total of 443 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in ICU.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media