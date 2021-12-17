Early Christmas present! Kildare person wins €50k in Prize Bonds

This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 went to a lucky Prize Bond holder inn County Kildare.

The lucky bond was purchased in 2019.

There were over 4,246 prizes in total awarded in this week’s draw, amounting to over €276,250.

There are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000.

In addition, there is a €250,000 prize awarded every three months at the end of March, June, September and December.

Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 1850 30 50 60 or at your local Post Office. Prize Bond holders can check draw results online at www.StateSavings.ie.

The main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.