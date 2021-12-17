LATEST: Van driver arrested on the spot for high speed on Kildare motorway

The van stopped at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
A van driver was clocked at 172km per hour on a wet M4.
Naas Roads Policing unit were operating a speed check at the time.
Officers described the surface of the motorway at the time as "wet and greasy."
The driver was stopped and they were arrested for Dangerous Driving, due to the excessive nature of the speed detected.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.