20 Dec 2021

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 20

RIP to the late Kevin Barry, Garrett J Freyne and Noreen Bergin

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The death has occurred of Kevin BARRY
Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, Kildare

BARRY Kevin (Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 19th December 2021 peacefully in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Gillian, son David, 5 loving grandchildren, step-son Des, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

May Kevin Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Noreen BERGIN (née Deegan)
Celbridge, Kildare / Shannon, Clare

BERGIN Noreen (nee Deegan), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Shannon, Co. Clare) December 18th, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Noreen (Norrie), beloved wife of Matt, cherished mother of Mark, Laura, Lisa, Caroline, Matthew, Brian, Rachel and the late John and a devoted grandmother of Katie, Sophia, Brion, Lee, Alicia, James, Abigail, Fionn, Max, Zara, Amelia and Darcy and dear sister of Mary, Sean and the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister, brothers, grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Michael and Peter, daughter-in-law Elaine, godson Julian and his daughter Juliete, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle friends.

 

 

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (December 23rd.) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Noreen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK below on (Thursday) morning. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent De Paul.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Focus Ireland. Donations box in the church.

he death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Cully
Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving children Dean, Gary, Leah and their mother Lorraine, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

 
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Garrett  J. FREYNE
Ardclough, Straffan, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin

FREYNE, Garrett J. - MVB MRCVS , 19 December 2021 - Ardclough, Straffan & formerly of Clondalkin. Died peacefully after a short illness. Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of Sallyann, Jeannie, John, Tom, Aoife, Áine, and Caoimhe in Heaven. Garrett will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughters, sisters Jean, Mary and Aileen, brother in law John Regan, daughters in law Sascha and Pamela, Sallyann's partner Pierce, Aoife's partner Hugh, his adored 8 grandchildren and extended family and friends.

 

May He Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Clondalkin Village, on Tuesday 21st between 4pm and 6pm and afterwards at his home from 7pm. Garrett's funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St Anne's Church, Ardclough, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

 

To view the funeral service please click on the following link https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-anness-church-ardclough/

 

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ or alternatively on the condolence section below.

 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Trials Ireland.All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin ph 01.4574455.

The death has occurred of David George Battlebury
Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin 12, Dublin

Battlebury, David George, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 18th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his children Stephen, Caroline and Liz, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, grandchildren Mary, Ryan, Emma and Liam, sister Jean and her husband Tony, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

David's Celebration of Life will take place for family and close friends in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Tuesday (Dec. 21st) at 11am, followed by cremation. Family and close friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

The Celebration of Life can be viewed on Tuesday (Dec. 21st) at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

 

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

