Kildare emergency services respond to overturned car on Naas to Blessington Road at the weekend

The vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: Wicklow Fire Service
Firefighters came to the assistance of the occupants of this vehicle which lost control and overturned on the Naas to Blessington road.
The incident happened on the R410 on Friday last.
Wicklow Fire Service said its Blessington crew was supported by colleagues from Kildare Fire Service based in Naas Fire Station.
