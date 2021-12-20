Driver failed roadside breath test at Milltown checkpoint

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Naas Roads Policing unit operating a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) yesterday stopped a driver who failed a roadside breath test.
The incident happened in Milltown village on Sunday evening.
The driver was taken to Newbridge Garda Station and, following further tests, was found to be over the legal limit.
Court proceedings have been commenced.
Meanwhile the same unit was operating a checkpoint yesterday when they arrested a driver after testing positive for cannabis consumption.
