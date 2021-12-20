Protect your belongings during last-minute Christmas shopping - Garda advice

FILE PHOTO
Pickpocketing, muggings and house break-ins are still happening 0 even in the days of Covid, gardaí said.
Consumers are asked to take the following precautions with smartphones and electronics this Christmas time in busy areas.
These practical measures from Meath Crime Prevention Unit can help in preventing and reducing mobile phone theft:
Pictured are Lisa Harlow, Intel External Relations Manager, Philip Naessens, Leixlip Meals on Wheels and Emer Tyrrell, Catering General Manager at Intel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.