Search

20 Dec 2021

TD for Kildare welcomes financial supports for the defence and hospitality sectors

TD for Kildare welcomes financial supports for the defence and hospitality sectors

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A TD for Kildare has welcomed the news that financial supports will be given by the Irish government to both the defence and hospitality sectors.

Deputy Cathal Berry, who is also a former soldier and doctor, said about the news relating to the PDF: "I welcome the announcement this morning of an extension to the employment contracts of those who joined our PDF  since 1994."

"Glad that they can all now serve until the age of 50 should they wish."

He added: "(This is) further evidence, if any more was needed, that the problems in our armed forces are eminently solvable.

"All it takes is political will: I look forward to the completion, publication and implementation of the Commission on the PDF to build further on this progress."

The Independent TD also publicly commended the news that a Financial Support Package was being granted to the hospitality sector, after recent restrictions were announced over the weekend.

Deputy Berry said: "I attended a NPHET briefing of Opposition Health spokespeople last night: it’s clear that a significant increase in Omicron numbers are likely in the next week and into January and that this will put massive pressure on our already struggling health service."

"What remains unclear is the extent of the financial support package for small and micro businesses to get them through this crisis."

He continued: "The hospitality and entertainment industries have once again been disproportionately affected and therefore need to be disproportionately supported. 

"Whenever new restrictions are announced a financial support package for those affected should also be announced simultaneously."

However, he offered a critical conclusion: "It’s not acceptable that they are still in the dark... they deserve better than this."

The Kildare-South politician was among a number of other representatives who both welcomed and criticised the news of a new school located at the Magee Barracks at Kildare Town.

Management and staff at Newbridge businesses raise €1,500 for local resource centre

Intel Ireland supports Leixlip Meals on Wheels

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media