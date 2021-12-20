Guess who turned up at Christmas market in Kildare at weekend

Bono with Amy at the My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue charity stall
U2 frontman Bono had a Desire for a festive wreath when he stopped off at a Christmas market in Kildare town at the weekend.
Locals in Kildare town were puzzled why the singer was browsing stalls in Market Square - but he may have been visiting a nearby distillery in Monasterevin which he has invested in.
Bono snapped up a hand-made Christmas wreath being sold by the My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue charity.
The charity said on Instagram: "Look who stopped by to buy a hand made Christmas wreath from our wonderful Amy at the Kildare Town Christmas market.
"!Thank you Bono!"
Work is nearly finished on the Church of Oak facility at the historic Ballykelly Mills site which is being developed by Dublin-based Jewelfield Ltd led by businessman Paddy McKillen and which lists Bono as a shareholder under his real name Paul Hewson.
The high-end €50m distillery beside the Grand Canal also aims to attract visitors and features whiskey tasting rooms, a roof garden and an exhibition area.
