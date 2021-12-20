Search

20 Dec 2021

Garda warning as thieves target people carrying sums of cash

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Gardaí have issued a warning over bank 'jugging' for those handling cash over Christmas.

Although many personal commercial transactions now take place with cards or electronically, over the Christmas period, people may be in possession of larger amounts of cash in their homes.
 
Bank ‘Jugging’ is a theft method where customers of financial institutions are watched by persons who wait for them to come out of the financial institution with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash. The customer may then be followed with the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash, maybe by breaking into their car or a distraction theft from the victim directly.
 
An Garda Síochána have been targeting criminal groups involved in this type of crime. In a recent operation, three men were arrested at the end of November 2021 and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts. 

These men are currently remanded in custody. During the course of that Garda operation, the contents of a number of bank accounts were frozen and €110,000 in cash was recovered.
 
Gardaí have issued advice and said if you are carrying out cash banking transactions please take the following  general advice:
 
• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.
• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.
• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.
• Always vary your routes and times for cash drops and collections.
• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.
• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station.

