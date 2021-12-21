Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 21

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Cully

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving children Dean, Gary, Leah and their mother Lorraine, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mick Rest In Peace

Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm with rosary at 6.30pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery. Please respect current HSE and government guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Enquiries to Glennons Funeral Directors, Ph: 045 860110.

Mick's Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder.

The death has occurred of Danielle McLoughlin

St. Brigid's Terrace, Sallins, Kildare



McLoughlin, Danielle, late of St. Brigid's Terrace, Sallins, Co. Kildare, passed away, peacefully, at St. James’s Hospital, on the 15th December 2021, following a short illness. Predeceased by her loving mam Winnie and dad Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers John, Michael, Alan, James and Justin, sisters Sylvia, Samantha and Laura, nieces and nephews, aunties and uncles, cousins and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her sister Sylvia's residence in Castlesize, Sallins for family and close friends on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins.

Danielle's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/

Please adhere to all HSE Guidelines regarding Covid19 throughout the funeral.

The death has occurred of Kevin BARRY

Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, Kildare



BARRY Kevin (Athgarvan Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 19th December 2021 peacefully in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Gillian, son David, 5 loving grandchildren, step-son Des, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kevin Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge. House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Focus Ireland. Donations box in the church.