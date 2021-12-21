Chamber urges Christmas shoppers to "spend local" to support businesses in the community

County Kildare Chamber has called on local consumers to support their local bars, restaurants, coffee shops and hotels as much as possible in the coming days as new Covid-19 restrictions mean they will be closing at 8pm.

Enhanced business supports for the hospitality sector, to help make up for the loss of Christmas and New Year trade, are expected to be announced by the Government in coming days.

Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber said: “If we do not support local, we lose local shops, businesses and services, as well as the direct and indirect employment those businesses help sustain.”

He added: “In the run up to Christmas this year more so than in years previous we are urging people in Kildare to spend local.

“January 2022 will be a very challenging month for our retailers as we face the potential of further restrictions.

“Businesses throughout Kildare have had a very challenging year”

Mr Shine added that with so many employees of companies continuing to work from home, footfall has been down in all our towns and villages for the majority of 2021.

He explained: “Tourism and hospitality businesses face enormous challenges as we enter 2022, the first quarter of every year is always tough.

“But as we enter the New Year with the uncertainty of Covid and its latest variant, we in the Chamber encourage everyone to support their local bar, restaurant, coffee shop and hotel as much as possible.”

The Chamber CEO added that the restrictions currently in place are “very harsh”.

But he added: “We see from other European countries that they are also putting in restrictions.

“The urgency to increase hospital capacities has never been greater.”

Kildare Chamber, which represents hundreds of local businesses, said it will be liaising closely with members in coming days and weeks ahead.