Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 22

The death has occurred of Joe Bergin

11 Plewman's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving brother Kieran, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday evening (December 23rd). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of GARRY BYRNE

Kilbelin Close, Newbridge, Kildare



BYRNE Garry (Kilbelin Close, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 20th December 2021 (peacefully) in St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Antoinette, daughter Mia, son Dion, parents John and Phyllis Byrne, sisters Annette, Audrey and Lisa, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, and his many friends.

May Garry Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Garry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who are unable to attend can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The family have requested, with everybody's best interests in mind, to please take an antigen test before attending the funeral.

The death has occurred of Hugh MOONEY

Killinagh, Clogherinkoe, Kildare



Hugh died in his 96th year peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Eilish and deeply regretted by his loving family; son Hugh, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Hugh, Donnacha, Beth and Ciarán, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Hugh Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.15am in St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Those attending the Funeral Home and the Funeral Mass are requested to follow HSE guidelines regarding handshaking, face coverings and social distancing. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Mooney family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this sad and difficult time.

The family have requested the House Private please.

The death has occurred of Dónall O LAOIRE

Primrose Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Howth, Dublin



Dónall - One Unbounded Ocean of Consciousness in Motion. A teacher of the Transcendental Meditation Programme and also a Barrister At Law.

Departed peacefully in Naas General Hospital on 20th December 2021. Beloved husband of Shirley and father of Rekha and Seoid.Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, Rehka’s partner Declan, Seoid’s partner Cormac, brother Sean, sisters Kay, Ethna and Mona, mother-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law Kevin and Ian, sister-in-law Eileen, many nieces and nephews and extended family. Greatly beloved by all the TM teachers in Ireland and will missed by his many dear friends.

Not necessary to wear black. Colours welcome. Dónall will be reposing at his home on Wednesday, 22nd December, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am at the Church of Our Lady and St. David’s, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/. After Mass the funeral will proceed to Newland’s Cross Crematorium for a service at 12 noon. The service will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Thank you to all the ICU medical and nursing staff in Naas Hospital. You were completely wonderful.

You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy for Dónall’s family by clicking on the Condolences button below.

MAY THE GOOD BELONG TO ALL THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD

MAY THE RULERS GO BY THE PATH OF JUSTICE

MAY THE BEST OF MEN AND THEIR SOURCE ALWAYS PROVE A BLESSING

MAY THE WORLD REJOICE IN HAPPINESS

MAY RAIN COME ON TIME AND PLENTIFULNESS BE ON EARTH

MAY THIS WORLD BE FREE FROM SUFFERING AND THE NOBLE ONES FREE FROM FEARS

The death has occurred of John SOURKE

Monread Lawns, Naas, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Predeceased by his brother Charlie. Formerly of Castlemitchell, Athy, Co. Kildare. Sadly missed by his loving wife Majella (Jel), sons Sean and David, daughters Karen and Nicola and their mother Ella, sisters Mary and Lillian, brothers Michael and Brendan, sons-in-law Liam and Denis, grandchildren Conor, Mark, Cillian and Katie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May John Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

You are invited to offer a message of support and sympathy to John's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.