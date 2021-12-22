Irish Water has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Kilcock, Kildare

Irish Water (IW) has mobilised crews to quickly restore water supply for customers in Kilcock, it confirmed in a statement.

It reads: "IW has identified a burst to a water main in Kilcock and is working with Kildare County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers."

"Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst is impacting the water supply to customers in Courtown Road, Courtown Park, Highfield Estate, Connaught Street, Rye Abbey, Kilcock and surrounding areas in Co. Kildare."

IW added that dedicated water service crews have mobilised and are progressing with repairs which are expected to be completed later this afternoon.

"Typically it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage," the organisation added.

Peter Thornton, Regional Operations Lead with IW, commented: "The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers."

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible."

He added that vulnerable customers who have registered with IW will receive direct communications from the group for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

IW further said: "IW understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers."

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie and enter the reference number KLD00042337 it into the search bar.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland.