22 Dec 2021

JOBS: Covid-19 screening firm hiring 40 staff for Naas testing centre

GoSafe48 hope to be shortly in a position to test up to a thousand people at day at their new centre in Naas


A private Covid-19 screening firm is setting up a test centre in Naas on behalf of the HSE and is hiring 40 staff.

GoSafe48 said there is a range roles in administration and swabbing. To apply please email careers@gosafe48.ie.

Maggie Malone, GoSafe48 CEO said “It has been an extraordinary few weeks, with increasing demand for our services, especially in light of the Omicron Crisis. Unfortunately, all indicators are that there will be a real need to scale up testing over the coming weeks, so we have been requested to support the HSE’s efforts in defeating this virus and are setting up three centres on their behalf.

"Over the past year we have been successful in recruiting excellent staff for our PCR and Rapid Antigen testing Centres in Dublin and look forward to doing the same in Kildare as we expand nationwide.”

This is a major development for the company who have 65 staff employed since their establishment over 18 months ago. GoSafe48 hope to be shortly in a position to test up to a thousand people at day at their new centre in Naas.

Full details of locations will be available on their website and through HSE channels as soon as the centres are up and running.

Alongside these new centres, GoSafe48 will continue to operate their Dublin bases, where rapid easily accessed low-cost COVID screening with results in 4 to 8 hours are available.

GoSafe48 has bases on the north and southside of the Dublin as well as the city centre and have a limited number of Antigen tests available on Christmas Day for those travelling. Their full services of Rapid PCR and Rapid Antigen will be available over the rest of the Christmas season at all three centres in Dublin.

For further information, precise locations of all testing and swabbing centres please see www.gosafe48.ie

