Two intruders disturbed in course of burglary near Kildare town and flee scene

Gardaí at Kildare Garda Station are investigating
Gardaí are investigating after two men fled in the course of a burglary of a property near Kildare town.
Then incident happened in the Rathwalkin area of the Green Road on Friday evening last.
Two suspects were in the process of taking property items from sheds when they were disturbed.
The two men fled in a vehicle which was parked nearby.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary that occurred at a domestic residence in the Rathwalkin area of Co Kildare at approximately 8:30pm, Friday, 17th December 2021.
"No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing."
