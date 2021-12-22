Search

22 Dec 2021

Cash and clothes taken from home on Kildare border

A burglary took place at a property in Palotine on the Kildare border with Carlow on Sunday evening.

Entry was gained through a front door and cash and clothing was taken.  

A silver-coloured 2006 registered Honda 4X4 vehicle was seen in the area which gardaí are trying to trace. 

A Garda statement said: 

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a burglary that occurred in a domestic residence in the Knockbane area of Palatine, Co Carlow at approximately 5:30pm, 19th December 2021.

"A sum of cash was taken from the premises in the course of this incident.

"No injuries were reported.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

 

