Renewed Garda appeal for information on fatal Kildare collision

Gardaí have renewed a public appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision involving a black Mercedes car and a pedestrian in Maynooth on Saturday, December 11.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the Celbridge Road.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling along the Celbridge Road and the surrounding area between 10:00pm and 11:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
