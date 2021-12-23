Suspect accused of exposing himself to woman on pathway

An Evo-fit image of the suspect / CRIMECALL
Gardaí are investigating a case of exposure at Churchwell Road, Belmayne in Dublin 13, on November 6 at 11.50pm.
The victim was walking along a pathway at the location when she was approached by a male suspect as described in the above Evofit.
The victim immediately left the scene and contacted Gardaí.
The man is approximately 5’11” in height with greyish tight hair.
He was wearing a navy jacket and light blue jeans.
He is thought to be in his late 30’s / early 40’s.
Gardaí at Coolock Garda Station are investigating, tel (01) 666 4200.
