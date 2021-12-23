Warning from Kildare Gardaí about bogus door-to-door collectors

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí have warned householders about bogus collectors calling from door to door.
Members of the public have been advised to ask for identification or a collection permit.
Other bogus collectors may be shaking collection buckets on streets.
If in doubt, people are warned not to give any money to the collector.
If anybody has suspicions that a collector may be bogus, report the matter to your local garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.