Gardaí arrest man after walkers threatened with replica gun on Kildare border

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man and seized a replica firearm following two incidents of attempted robbery in St Catherine’s Park between Leixlip and Lucan.

At approximately 1pm yesterday, a man was walking in St Catherine's Park when he was threatened by a man who was holding a suspected firearm and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

The man did not comply and the suspect fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspect approached a female walking in St Catherine’s Park and also produced the suspected firearm while demanding the keys to her vehicle. The female did not comply and the suspect fled the scene.

A Garda spokesperson added; "Gardaí were alerted to the incidents and a search was conducted of the area by local Gardaí with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

"The offending man was located and arrested in the vicinity of St. Catherine’s Park and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

"A replica airsoft pistol and knife was seized by investigating Gardaí for a technical examination.

"Investigations are ongoing."