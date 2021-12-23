Naas girl achieves major rank in Taekwondo

Zara Nolan after attaining the rank
Congratulations to Zara Nolan, the first Naas World Taekwondo Association student to obtain the rank of 1st Dan Black Belt.
Zara has been training under Senior Instructor Shane Smyth in the Naas branch of the World Taekwondo Association since 2016.
Last Sunday Zara was tested on her martial arts abilities, self defence, fitness and knowledge of Taekwondo.
Following years of hard work, discipline and commitment to her club and herself, Zara was presented with her new Black Belt by Master Sheamus O Neill in front of WTA Black Belts, other new WTA Black Belts and importantly her wonderful parents who have supported her over the last five years.
Instructor Shane Smyth said: "From everyone involved in Naas World Taekwondo Association we wish to say again congratulations to Zara and we are very proud of your massive achievement.
"You have now shown the way for others to follow."
