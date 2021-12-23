Search

23 Dec 2021

Man allegedly left Kildare barber shop without paying for haircut and shave

There is increasing concern over the future of Naas Courthouse

The claim was made at Naas Courthouse

Kildare Now Reporter

editor@kildarepost.com

A man who allegedly left a barber shop without paying for a haircut and shave was prosecuted at Naas District Court on December 22.

Darran O’Brien, 21, whose address was given as 2 Dunmurry Drive, Kildare, was prosecuted for making off without paying on December 17 last.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the alleged incident took place at New King barber shop at Fairgreen Street, Naas, and the defendant got a haircut and shave for €17 and didn’t pay.

A passing garda was informed by a man who came out of the shop claiming he had been robbed.

Sgt Jacob said the defendant was found behind a ditch near houses at Corban’s Lane.

“He was well groomed when he was found,” commented the sergeant, who claimed that the man had no money when he was detained.

The matter was adjourned to April 27 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

