Kildare court hears woman 'had to drag husband out of pub' to go on honeymoon

A woman told Naas District Court she had to drag her husband out of the pub to go on their honeymoon.

The woman sought court protection claiming that her husband is an alcoholic.

The couple have a girl aged five.

“He can be abusive, he’s getting worse and worse,” she told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

She claimed he calls her names when he’s not sober.

“We both enjoyed going out, but he always forgot to stop. He could go for three or four days drinking,” she said, adding that he goes drinking the day after.

She told of marrying him on a Friday and “I had to drag him out of the pub the Wednesday after to go on our honeymoon.”

The court heard that the man, who was not present and was not represented, spent the honeymoon break drinking.

“I had to do the tours and day trips on my own while he slept it out.”

She added: “I was always trying for a baby. I protect her as much as I can. I’m tired telling him he needs treatment, he doesn’t think he has a problem.”

Judge Zaidan said his heart goes out to her.

“He didn’t marry Siobhan, he was already married to alcohol. I commend you for plucking up the courage,” he said.

The judge granted an interim protection order and adjourned the case to March 22.