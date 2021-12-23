LATEST: Kildare bar and restaurant to close until January 1 due to Covid-19 case

A bar and restaurant in Kildare town has announced it has decided to close until New Year's Day due to a positive Covid-19 case.

Cunningham's bar and restaurant, which also includes the Dining Room venue, thanked customers for their loyal support during the difficult year.

A notice on the businesses' social media said:

"Unfortunately, due to a positive case of Covid-19 and the current HSE guidelines, we have decided to close our doors in the interest of our staff and customers' safety from today 23rd December until the 1st of January 2022.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who has a booking with us for this period, and will try to contact you today."

The business said it will be allowing people to purchase gift vouchers and details are being finalised.

The notice added; "All the staff would like to say thank you for all the support and great times over what's been a very difficult period and we hope to see you all again in the new year.

"Have a great Christmas.

"From the team at Cunninghams."