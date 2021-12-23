Search

23 Dec 2021

LATEST: Kildare bar and restaurant to close until January 1 due to Covid-19 case

closed sign

FILE PHOTO

A bar and restaurant in Kildare town has announced it has decided to close until New Year's Day due to a positive Covid-19 case.

Cunningham's bar and restaurant, which also includes the Dining Room venue, thanked customers for their loyal support during the difficult year. 

A notice on the businesses' social media said:

"Unfortunately, due to a positive case of Covid-19 and the current HSE guidelines, we have decided to close our doors in the interest of our staff and customers' safety from today 23rd December until the 1st of January 2022.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who has a booking with us for this period, and will try to contact you today."

The business said it will be allowing people to purchase gift vouchers and details are being finalised.

The notice added; "All the staff would like to say thank you for all the support and great times over what's been a very difficult period and we hope to see you all again in the new year.
"Have a great Christmas.
"From the team at Cunninghams."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media