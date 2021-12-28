Good for coffee lovers! Kildare café wants to stay open until 10pm

FILE PHOTO
A café based in Allenwood has applied for planning permission to extend its opening hours until night-time.
Il Fontana in Allenwood Middle wants to change from the current opening times of 8am to 6pm to 8am to 10pm.
The planning application also seeks approval from Kildare Co Council for a a combined café/restaurant which would be serving both hot and cold food for consumption on the premises between these same hours.
Also being sought is permission for a hot food home delivery service.
