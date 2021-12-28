New veterinary clinic proposed for Kildare, planning permission documents show

File Pic
A brand new veterinary clinic has been proposed for County Kildare, planning permission documents show.
Linnaeus Veterinary Ireland Limited is seeking permission from Kildare County Council to implement the change of use of Unit A10 at Celbridge M4 Business Park, along with associated internal layout alterations and the addition of windows to the NE elevation of Building A.
It is understood that the proposed use is for a veterinary clinic specifically for domestic pets, and that the floor area is 427 sq. metres,
The date received is listed as December 22 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 3 and February 24 respectively.
According to the site SoloCheck.ie, Linnaeus Veterinary Ireland Limited was set up on Tuesday, March 16 earlier this year.
The company's current partial address is Dublin.
