PIC: Popular Kildare nature spot spoiled by litter

A well-known nature spot in County Kildare has been affected by litter dumping.

An image showing dumping at Pollardstown Fen has been making the rounds on Twitter.

It was posted by Deaglán de Paor, alongside the following caption: "The post Christmas Dumping has commenced."

"To those of you who dispose of Household or Commercial waste by dumping it on the side of a public road – SHAME ON YOU!"

He added that the issue has also been reported to Kildare County Council.

This #Littering spotted on the way to #PollardstownFen & reported to @KildareCoCo via https://t.co/79MiT7umic pic.twitter.com/hR5vPseDGl — Deaglán de Paor (@dwdepaor) December 26, 2021

Mr de Paor further elaborated on his personal opinion to the Leinster Leader: "I think it's very unfair that some people dump household or commercial rubbish on roadsides and scenic places rather than use the services of a licensed waste removal company."

"It's also unfair on the folks in the Council who will have to remove this rubbish."

He added: "It's not the only example that will be seen in the locality."