LATEST: Fire-damaged bungalow for sale may be "ideal" project for somebody

The property for sale
A fire-damaged bungalow is for sale in the upcoming online auction by BidX1.
The property is located in Woodlawn Park Drive in Firhouse in Dublin.
See more information here.
The vendors said the property is an "ideal refurbishment project".
The Firhouse is an area of high rental demand.
The property extended to approximately 103 sq. m (1,108 sq. ft) prior to fire damage.
Woodlawn is a highly sought after, mature estate, just in off the main Firhouse road, adjacent to the Ballycullen Road and the M50.
The vendors said the property has the potential to be a very fine family residence once refurbished.
