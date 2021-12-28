LATEST: Nearly 50 new Covid-19 cases per day in Naas area

The Naas area was seeing an average of nearly 50 new Covid-19 cases per day in the week up to Christmas, according to HSE data.

In the 14 days up to December 20, Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA) had 651 cases or an average of 46.5 per day.

This translated into an incident rate of 1,663.9 per 100,000.

These figures are already out of date and an increase in testing after the Christmas holiday could see much higher numbers in coming days.

The incidence rate for the Naas LEA up to December 20 was nearly 25% above the national rate.

The equivalent rate per 100,000 for the whole of Ireland for this period was 1,344.3.

In the fortnight up to December 20, there were 559 confirmed cases in the Newbridge LEA or 1,575.4 per 100,000.

Clane had 379 cases or a LEA rate per 100,000 of 1332.8.

Kildare LEA had 356 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 1385.1.

Athy area saw 295 and a LEA rate of 1111.5 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Naas Hospital had 12 Covid-19 patients up to yesterday evening with an additional two patients suspected of having the virus.