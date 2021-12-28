Well-known former primary school principal in Newbridge, County Kildare passes away

A retired school principal and well-known community figure in the town of Newbridge has sadly passed away.

Brother Michael Broderick, who was originally from Aharney, Lisdowney in County Kilkenny, passed away peacefully at Naas General Hospital on Monday, December 27.

A post from the school that he formerly presided over, Patrician Primary School (PPS) in Newbridge, paid tribute to the late Patrician Brother: "Former principal in our school, Brother Michael Broderick, passed away peacefully."

"Thank you for everything you did for our school and Newbridge. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis."

The nearby Patrician Secondary School also put up a post in memory of Bro Michael Broderick, and referred to him as "a renowned educator, Principal & community man in Newbridge."

In addition to his tenure as a dedicated teacher and Principal, he was very involved in Newbridge Drama Group as an actor and also taught Irish language classes in the local library.

His drama group put up the following message of condolence on RIP.ie: "Brother Michael, 'The Bro'... a big light has gone from our Drama Group… but his light, his spirit, his sense of fun, and his incredible dedication to drama, lives on."

"Michael’s light spreads wide in our town and within our Drama Group; 'Ní fheicfidh muid a leithéad arís.'

"We all have our special memories. Ar dheis Dé brave warrior Michael."

Bro Michael Broderick will also be remembered for his huge passion for GAA and the PPS' school band.

The funeral for the late Bro Michael Broderick will take place tomorrow at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass.

The mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Following this, the funeral will then proceed to St Conleth's Cemetery in Newbridge.

Bro Michael Broderick is survived by his brother John, nephews Enda and Fergus, niece-in-law Caitriona, Patrician Confreres, extended family, relatives and many, many friends that he acquired over the years.

May he Rest in Peace.