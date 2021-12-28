Driver doing 127km per hour in 100km zone tests positive for cannabis

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Naas Roads Policing stopped a driver after detecting their car travelling at a speed of 127km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.
The driver later tested positive for Cannabis consumption.
Court proceedings have now commenced against the driver.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing were on patrol on the N7 when they found a car abandoned on the hard shoulder.
The car was found to have no NCT.
The car was impounded and a fine will be issued to the driver.
