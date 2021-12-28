Suspect exposed himself to woman: Gardaí are investigating

Evofit image of the suspect
Gardaí are investigating a suspected incident of exposure that occurred at Tirellan Heights, Headford Road, Galway on the 30 October 2021 at 8.30am.
The victim was walking near Tirellan National School when the suspect approached her from the opposite direction on foot.
When he saw the victim walking towards him the suspect exposed himself.
Description: late 40’s or early 50’s, approximately 5ft in height, well built, eastern European accent.
He was wearing grey washed jeans, blue puffa jacket and a blue beanie hat.
Gardaí at Galway Garda Station are investigating, tel: (091) 538 000
