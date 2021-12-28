Search

28 Dec 2021

Wet, wet, wet: Met Eireann issues Weather Advisory about rainfall this week

Weekend Weather Forecast - More rain on the way

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Met Eireann has issued a rare Weather Advisory about advance rainfall this week.

Other weather experts have predicted up to 50% of normal rainfall levels in coming days - but temperatures could be five degrees milder than usual for this time of year. 

Tomorrow could be one of the wettest days with 15-30 mm of rainfall.

It will also be windy as southwest winds could reach up to 50-80 km/hr at times. 

Weather Advisories are issued up to about a week ahead to provide early information on potential hazardous weather.

Met Eireann said the issue of Weather Warnings and Weather Advisories is at all times down to the judgement of the Met Éireann meteorologists and forecasters.

The Advisory said:

"This week will be wet across Ireland.

"Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding. It will be windy at times also."

Looking ahead to the week, Irish Weather Online on Facebook said: 

" Rainfalls will be 25 to 50 per cent above normal values.

"Temperatures will be very mild, average around 5 degrees above normal."

