Search

29 Dec 2021

"Pandemic will end" says Kildare expert who co-developed Covid-19 vaccine

"Pandemic will end" says Kildare expert who co-developed Covid-19 vaccine

Prof Teresa Lambe

Kilcullen native Prof Tess Lambe, who co-designed a Covid-19 vaccine, said she believes the pandemic will end.

Prof Lambe and Prof Sarah Gilbert and a team at the University of Oxford, co-designed the Oxford Astra Zeneca jab.

The vaccine has been rolled out 2.2 billion times, saving the lives of many people as a result.

In an interview in today's Irish Times, Prof Lambe said: “The pandemic will end; the virus will become endemic."

Prof Lambe was awarded an honorary OBE in the Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours this year, marking her contribution to science and public health.

The pharmacologist studied pharmacology and genetics in UCD before completing a PhD.

Prof Lambe, who is the daughter of Mary and Anthony Lambe, also admitted she misses coming home to Ireland due to travel restrictions. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media