Blood donation clinic coming to GAA grounds in Newbridge, Kildare

A blood donation clinic will be coming to a well-known GAA grounds in the town of Newbridge, County Kildare.
The news was confirmed to the Leinster Leader by both Sarsfields GAA Club and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS).
Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson for the IBTS said: "With blood supplies low following the holidays, we need blood donors of all types this week, so it is vital blood donors attend their local clinic when we are in their area."
"All clinics are appointment based, you can call 1800 222 111 to book an appointment. We encourage new donors to check their eligibility on our website giveblood.ie before making an appointment.
"Make it your resolution to give blood this year and help save lives."
The clinic will run from Tuesday, January 4 to Thursday, January 6 from 3:45pm to 8pm.
